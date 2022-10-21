Jennison Associates LLC Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Essential Utilities worth $51,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

