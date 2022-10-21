Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,297,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,234,881 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of NVIDIA worth $2,622,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

