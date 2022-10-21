Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 195,789 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Kontoor Brands worth $47,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.