Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 55,770 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $47,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CONMED by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 278,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

