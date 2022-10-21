Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.