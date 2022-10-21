Jennison Associates LLC Sells 109,517 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,517 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

