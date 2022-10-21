Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,189 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $36,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $115.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.