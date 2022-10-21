Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,069 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CUZ stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

