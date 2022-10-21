Jennison Associates LLC Sells 83,048 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,048 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $32,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

