JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

