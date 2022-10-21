JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. 21,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

