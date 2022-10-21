JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

