JMP Securities Cuts Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $70.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIPO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo will post -11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

