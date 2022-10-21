JMP Securities Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $15.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

