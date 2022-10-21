Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) VP Sells $3,761,128.00 in Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. 8,458,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 757,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.