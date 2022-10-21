Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.43.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,656. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

