Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 10.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Accenture by 551.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 64,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.