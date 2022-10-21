Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.23. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,618. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

