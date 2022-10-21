Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 51,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,898. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.
