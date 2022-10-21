Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.30. 74,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,520. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.