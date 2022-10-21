Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

