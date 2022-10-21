Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 9,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

