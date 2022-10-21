Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.65. 46,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

