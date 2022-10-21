Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 25,257 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 303,908 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,514,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

