JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €12.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.35) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €12.81 ($13.07) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($37.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.22.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.