JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 181

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 172 ($2.08) to GBX 181 ($2.19) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s previous close.

GENL traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 122.60 ($1.48). 152,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.69. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.40 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £339.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

