JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,130

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Price Performance

DNLMY remained flat at $8.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 37. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.