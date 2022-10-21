JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$63.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given a $63.00 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

