Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 3%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.73). 602,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,352,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.05 ($0.75).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75. The company has a market cap of £612.23 million and a PE ratio of -18.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

In other Just Group news, insider Michelle Cracknell acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

