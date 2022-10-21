JUST Market Capitalization Tops $257.09 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $257.09 million and $52.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.71 or 0.27716784 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.
