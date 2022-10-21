Kava Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00007314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $420.01 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00080425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001418 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 302,477,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,988,485 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.