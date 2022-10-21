KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

KBC Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 84,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.