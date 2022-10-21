KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

KBC Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 84,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

About KBC Group

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

