Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Trading Down 2.5 %

K traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,922. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

