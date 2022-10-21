Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $71.76 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

