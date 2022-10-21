Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.