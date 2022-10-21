KeyCorp Begins Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.16.

PPG Industries Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

