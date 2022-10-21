KILT Protocol (KILT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,370.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $68,347,145,583,741.90 billion and $80,370.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.78 or 0.27720236 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.