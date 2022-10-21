Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

