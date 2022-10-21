Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

