Klöckner & Co SE (KCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO):

10/18/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.40 ($12.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €10.30 ($10.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/12/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.90 ($15.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €8.00 ($8.16) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

10/6/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.10 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/13/2022 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.90 ($15.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 2.1 %

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.37 ($7.52). The stock had a trading volume of 473,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €6.43 ($6.56) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.51.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

