Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY22 guidance to $5.17-5.22 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

