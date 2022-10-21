Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.