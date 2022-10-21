Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Evercore ISI

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 5.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

