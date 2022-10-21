Komodo Trading Up 3% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $424,138.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00270443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00087486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,293,431 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

