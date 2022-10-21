Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 22,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 8,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Konecranes from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Konecranes from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.00 ($30.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

