Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.77

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 32070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $41,513,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.