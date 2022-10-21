Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 7,535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,375,098. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

