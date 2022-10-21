Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $15.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $58.33 during trading hours on Friday. 165,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,533. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

