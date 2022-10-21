Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 27,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,915. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

