Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 118,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,633. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

